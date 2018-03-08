Today I woke up to a wonderland in white – the most beautiful morning this winter.
International Women’s Day
The whole garden soft and soundless – and today was the funeral for Marie.
Somehow it seemed so right that she was given the most beautiful, this magically soft light, her last day.
She was a strong and remarkable woman. Warm, creative and so full of life – she will always be remembered, never forgotten. Thank you, Marie, for being my friend.
10 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Strong Women”
I am sorry to hear of the passing of your friend. You snowy photos are a lovely tribute to her.
Life and friendship are just ways of building the most important addition to our existence…that of memories. A nice tribute. 🙂
We were blessed at the same time with this lovely weather, Leya.
Wonderful photos you are showing ❤ ❤ ❤
Thank you, Hanna. I was happy for Marie that she got a beautiful fareweĺl.
I am so sorry for your loss Ann-Christine, her send-off is truly amazing 💜 xxx
Thank you – I was happy to see what was offered today.
Sorry for your lose. But glad you can send her off on international women’s day, with a beautiful day as background.
Thank you – yes, I think she was pleased.
I’m sorry she’s gone, but oh, what a beautiful sendoff!
janet
For her I am sure.