Thursday Thoughts – Strong Women

Today I woke up to a wonderland in white – the most beautiful morning this winter.

International Women’s Day

The whole garden soft and soundless – and today was the funeral for Marie.

Somehow it seemed so right that she was given the most beautiful, this magically soft light, her last day.

She was a strong and remarkable woman. Warm, creative and so full of life – she will always be remembered, never forgotten. Thank you, Marie, for being my friend.

10 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Strong Women

  1. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your friend. You snowy photos are a lovely tribute to her.

