Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Large Subjects Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Large Subjects Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Large Subjects”
they look like the work of art i used in one of my posts a few weeks ago. i wonder if they’re by the same artist or just the same concept… strange.
Yes, they are very much the same! There was no sign or anything saying the artist’s name here. Do you know about yours?
What fabulous art work and so tall and dare say ”Large”. 😀
Thank you, Cee😊
Interesting! Where is this?
In Malmö, Sweden.