This story is an old one, from 2011, but I know it is my best story ever. Totti is a bon vivant and a lazy dreamer – but he is prepared to fight for his (our) hammock…
I kept the original Swedish text, but added an English one as well. I hope you will enjoy the story, and appreciate Totti’s great effort…Just look at his facial expressions ;-D
First a little touch to get the feel of it…Först en liten touch för att kolla läget…
Let me see now….Få se…hur är det nu jag brukar göra…
…if I stretch as looooong as I can…Om jag sträcker mig så långt jag kan…
But, the butt…has to come up there too, hasn’t it…Men, bakdelen måste ju också upp…
Have to take a break, you get totally exhausted here…Vilar lite – man blir ju alldeles slut av det här…
OK, I’m going down again…OK, jag glider igen…
Aaaahhhh,….Jamen…
…shit också!
Persistence wins!
17 comments on “WPC: Story”
Just wonderful Ann-Christine! His facial expressions are priceless! 😃🐾💖🐾
Hihi, glad you enjoyed them😁
That’s a doggone good story, A-C, and lovely photos.
janet
Hehe…nicely put, Janet😉And thank you!
Very cute!
He still is…and just as stubborn!
🙂
Lovely! 💖💓
Thank you, Amy!
Amazing vogue dog! Always gets his best place!
Always!
Thanks for the chuckle today. Wonderful photos!
Ω
😀I am glad you had a good chuckle!
Hahaa.. vilken helt underbar story!!! Totti verkar envis och vet vad han vill 😁
Jodå, det vet han…envis som en åsna och en skön prick!
Underbara bilder! 🙂
Haha, jo han är en spelevink! Här var han bara tre år och redan en stjärna…