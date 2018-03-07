WPC: Story

This story is an old one, from 2011, but I know it is my best story ever. Totti is a bon vivant and a lazy dreamer – but he is prepared to fight for his (our) hammock…

I kept the original Swedish text, but added an English one as well. I hope you will enjoy the story, and appreciate Totti’s great effort…Just look at his facial expressions ;-D

First a little touch to get the feel of it…Först en liten touch för att kolla läget…
Let me see now….Få se…hur är det nu jag brukar göra…
…if I stretch as looooong as I can…Om jag sträcker mig så långt jag kan…
But, the butt…has to come up there too, hasn’t it…Men, bakdelen måste ju också upp…
Have to take a break, you get totally exhausted here…Vilar lite – man blir ju alldeles slut av det här…
OK, I’m going down again…OK, jag glider igen…
Aaaahhhh,….Jamen…
…shit också!
Persistence wins!

 

 

 

