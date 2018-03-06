CFFC: Leaves or Trees

Leaves or trees – leaves And trees are my kindred spirits. For Cee this Tuesday, I have focused on two of my favorite countries and some of my favorite trees and leaves. In the header, autumn coloured beech by the lake near my home in Sweden.

Tree ferns of New Zealand are plants I would have loved to have in my country. They bring magic and beauty to the world.

The Kauris of NZ, here Tane Mahuta, are both majestic and endemic giants. See the people on the ground below!

When paddling through the thick, mangrove like trees, we admired all the other plants living on the tree branches and tree trunks. This is the east coast of NZ.

The Southern Beech is a very beautiful tree with rather tiny leaves, seen in enchanted forests by the road to Milford Sound. The fallen tree trunks still full of new branches.