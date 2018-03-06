Leaves or trees – leaves And trees are my kindred spirits. For Cee this Tuesday, I have focused on two of my favorite countries and some of my favorite trees and leaves. In the header, autumn coloured beech by the lake near my home in Sweden.
Tree ferns of New Zealand are plants I would have loved to have in my country. They bring magic and beauty to the world.
The Kauris of NZ, here Tane Mahuta, are both majestic and endemic giants. See the people on the ground below!
When paddling through the thick, mangrove like trees, we admired all the other plants living on the tree branches and tree trunks. This is the east coast of NZ.
The Southern Beech is a very beautiful tree with rather tiny leaves, seen in enchanted forests by the road to Milford Sound. The fallen tree trunks still full of new branches.
15 comments on “CFFC: Leaves or Trees”
These made me happy, A-C. Thanks.
janet
Wonderful photos but in New Zealand you can’t take anything but wonderful photos.
Grossartige Naturaufnahmen, danke fürs zeigen. Thank you.
Thank you so much! Trees are a great part of my life. They stand for Life.
Love the header, and the last image!
Thank you, Sue!
Beautiful choices, Ann-Christine. I really love tree ferns.
I am glad you like them too. Just the thought of having one in my garden…that would have been a piece of Paradise!
Picturesque, serene, beautiful, tranquillity, peace and love. 🙂
Thank you so much for commenting!
No problem!
Oh Leya, I knew you would find some spectacular trees. And you did!!!! 😀 😀
😀
Beautiful images Ann-Christine, I love the different angles ☺💖 xxx
I am glad you like them! Thank you!