Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Lovely light and lightness in this church.
I am glad you think so too. Typical for the northern part of Sweden. Colours as well.
The colours are so restful.
Yes, they are. I always sit down for a while, just being in myself, eyes open.
Some of these northern churches have pink instead of the red and soft blue instead of the green. Always wooden.
I would sit there for a while, too.
Then, let’s sit together.
It’s a deal. 🙂 🙂
♥
And where was this beauty?
Umeå cathedral.
I thought it probably was…
Great interior….
Yes, typical northern decorations and colors -thank you!