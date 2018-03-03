Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March

Paula, at Lost in Translation, challenges us to ”convert” words into pictures. Why don’t you join in the fun!

As usual the first photo challenge in a month is Pick a Word. You have five words to choose from to interpret them in image(s). You can do one word, several words or all five of them.  I hope you will find this eclectic theme challenging enough.

In the header, converted horns from reindeer.

slivered from Halmstad, Sweden

traversed – Puerto Mogán, Gran Canaria

muted – Skane, Sweden

ovine – Skane, Sweden

 

Annonser

6 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s