Paula, at Lost in Translation, challenges us to ”convert” words into pictures. Why don’t you join in the fun!
As usual the first photo challenge in a month is Pick a Word. You have five words to choose from to interpret them in image(s). You can do one word, several words or all five of them. I hope you will find this eclectic theme challenging enough.
In the header, converted horns from reindeer.
slivered from Halmstad, Sweden
traversed – Puerto Mogán, Gran Canaria
6 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March”
Beautiful selection of images for this challenge, Leya! I especially love the flowers. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for loving!
Well done, A-C.
janet
😀
Love your ‘muted’!
😀