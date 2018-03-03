Early Morning Discoveries

Early morning, and our private guide arrived again.
Today we went to see the snow sculptures and some interesting shops and cafés.
There was an outdoors movie, the award winning ”Sameblod”. Luckily we had seen it before, so it seemed unnecessary to sit down for some hours in -20 degrees C…
After some researching, we found there were no snow sculptures this winter – only a playground and a maze. But they seemed much frequented!
Emma guided us to her favorite store, a paper shop with lovely cards, pencils, parcel papers and origami. And more – plus a lovely lady behind the desk.
Some hours later, there was a sudden need for warming up toes, fingers and cheeks…and we ventured up to ”Nya Konditoriet”…
…an old patisserie, opened in 1927 and still looking almost the same.
Very tasty – and their team won the Nordic Pastry Cup in 2017! The old chandeliers and decorated windows totally won my heart. Brought back something of my childhood.
Looks lovely, but cold!
It was!
Sounds like a lovely time, A-C. I would have skipped the outdoor movie, too, even if I hadn’t seen it. I can’t think of anything I want to see enough to sit out in those temperatures!
janet
😁I might agree…about that cold movie time.
LOVE that patisserie….very 1920s! Looks like you had a great time with Emma
I loved it too – have to go next time as well! And it was such a relief to see Emma´s new apartment – small but fully equipped. Last time I was very concerned about her living in that tiny student room and not having a kitchen of her own.
Good to know!
We are having such a mild winter here on the maritime provinces of Canada. a switch up in weather for sure. Great post as always.
How much is ”a mild winter” over there? Thank you for positive commenting.
Nova Scotia has had basically no snow all winter. and Cape Breton minimal amounts I can’t ever remember happening. New Brunswick was cold in December normal -20 winter cold, but since then -2 to -7 most of the winter and usually we have a couple of feet on the ground this time of year the south of the province is bare ground, my area of Fredericton, it is raining today and the snow is in patches. I can’t speak for further north as I have not ventured up the north province this winter but this has been a easy winter. Easiest I can remember. In my fifty years
Sounds a bit strange – but climate change is all over us. Right now we have a heavy cold parked over us – never this cold here – and it is raining on Svalbard and Greenland. The North Pole above zero C. Poor us, poor polar bears and every other creature.
I know and usually Vancouver is enjoying full spring right now and they are under snow. which is unheard of. fortunately, the rest of Canada is having full blown winter. prairies through the mountains of Alberta and BC are freezing and have been all winter.
Great to hear.
Fin bild serie!
Tack så mycket!
Interesting tour…loved the look of the Patisserie (yummy) but watching films outside in the cold !!! not for me. 🙂
Well, too cold for me as well – but if I had not seen that gorgeous movie before – I would have given it a try!
Not sure I would….not even with a glass of Hot Grog to warm the insides. 🙂
Hehe – well I might have brought that for the pauses…
Very cold and very charming. How lovely to be with Emma.
Lovely, yes. The best times.