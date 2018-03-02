Gammlia – Umeå

A beautiful place for showing Västerbottens cultural history – Gammlia. The word means ”the old hill”, or ”the old mountain hill”.
We spent a lovely hour here, walking through the area, enjoying the old houses and snowy surroundings. My favorite kind of fences everywhere.
Who would not fall in love with Helena Elisabeth?
The church has got an interesting story as well.
– 20 degrees C – gives you the opportunity to preserve things just as they are…
…but only as long as the cold stays.
Magical, indeed!
I am glad you like it, Amy!
What a magical place, Ann Christine!
It really was! But too cold to walk further on – the area is vast…could not see more than a tiny piece of it.