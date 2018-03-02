Gammlia – Umeå

A beautiful place for showing Västerbottens cultural history – Gammlia. The word means ”the old hill”, or ”the old mountain hill”.

We spent a lovely hour here, walking through the area, enjoying the old houses and  snowy surroundings. My favorite kind of fences everywhere.

Good walking
Colourful houses in the sunshine
Take a close look at this one…isn’t it Santa Claus over there…?No – a skier!

Who would not fall in love with Helena Elisabeth?

The church has got an interesting story as well.

– 20 degrees C – gives you the opportunity to preserve things just as they are…

…but only as long as the cold stays.

 

