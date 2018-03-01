WPC: Out of this World

Out of this world...I love this expression and all it stands for. Ben, at WordPress, turns us towards the ordinary things and experiences surrounding us, and the enigma they emanate if you look closely…

In the header, an ordinary tulip, but something out of this world when seen close-up.

My yellow cactus flowers are very beautiful, but one day when watering this plant, I saw its reflections in the marble below. I took at least 30 photos of it that morning.

mmm