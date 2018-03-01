Out of this world...I love this expression and all it stands for. Ben, at WordPress, turns us towards the ordinary things and experiences surrounding us, and the enigma they emanate if you look closely…
In the header, an ordinary tulip, but something out of this world when seen close-up.
My yellow cactus flowers are very beautiful, but one day when watering this plant, I saw its reflections in the marble below. I took at least 30 photos of it that morning.
mmm
Annonser
11 comments on “WPC: Out of this World”
Both photos are beautiful
Thank you!
Gorgeous!
Thank you, Sue!
So lovely! I enjoy the details that show up when you get close. I chose flowers for this week’s challenge too…
One of these reasons I love photography is that it make you look more closely at things you might ordinarily pass by. 🙂
janet
A very good remark – I totally agree. My husband always tells me I see things he would never have noticed.
Nice shots!
Thank you!
Fantastiska bilder till temat! Snyggt, abstrakt och helt, out of this world 😀
Tack för din positiva kommentar!