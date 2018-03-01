WPC: Out of this World

Out of this world...I love this expression and all it stands for. Ben, at WordPress, turns us towards the ordinary things and experiences surrounding us, and the enigma they emanate if you look closely…

In the header, an ordinary tulip, but something out of this world when seen close-up.

My yellow cactus flowers are very beautiful, but one day when watering this plant, I saw its reflections in the marble  below. I took at least 30 photos of it that morning.

mmm

Annonser

11 comments on “WPC: Out of this World

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s