Thursday Thoughts – Good Morning Umeå A Room with a View is very important. Maybe more so the older you get. Through the hotel windows, Umeå, -26 C Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Good Morning Umeå”
Oh, what a room with a view! Stunning…
Beautiful and cold.