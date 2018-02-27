CFFC: Wildlife

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Wildlife

Wildlife – we will not survive without it. My contribution for Cee is four bird species.

From the Galápagos Islands – a young Red-footed Booby and a yellow warbler.

And, from my winter garden –

 

a bullfinch and a great tit. Both sitting in my old apple tree.

 

20 comments on “CFFC: Wildlife

  1. Lovely bird photos. We have been watching ours today as they stock up on food from the feeders. It’s very cold, so they need lots of extra energy.

