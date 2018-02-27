Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Wildlife
Wildlife – we will not survive without it. My contribution for Cee is four bird species.
From the Galápagos Islands – a young Red-footed Booby and a yellow warbler.
And, from my winter garden –
a bullfinch and a great tit. Both sitting in my old apple tree.
20 comments on “CFFC: Wildlife”
Lovely bird photos. We have been watching ours today as they stock up on food from the feeders. It’s very cold, so they need lots of extra energy.
They really do need some extras.
Very good, A C 😊
Such a sweet little guy. 😀
Isn’t he!
Is the yellow warbler a baby? It looks so tame.
Galapagos! No fear of humans💖
Amazing
Such beautiful colour in winter.
Thank you
I just love the colourful little birds!
😚
Så små att de inte skulle synas om det inte vore för färgernas skull. Fina fågelbilder från dit äppelträd!
Tack såmycket!
so wonderful!
😚
All so beautiful–
Thank you- nature is!
Nice!
janet
😊