Paula, at Lost in Translation, gave us a pair of pears for inspiration – here are my pairs: A pair of old party shoes and some phalaenopsis orchids.
10 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pair”
Those shoes were made for dancing…
Mmm. My feet not so much anymore.
Time has a habit of creeping up on us 🙄
Love these pairs! The orchids are beautiful against the black background….
Thank you, Sue. I wonder where the sun went now…
Ohh I love shoes, I got a closet full of them.
Well…I used to love shoes as well – loved dancing too. My feet are not that good any more, so no more dancing shoes… I read that Imelda, the wife of the former dictator in the Philippines, had closets with thousands and thousands of shoes. Hope you can use all of yours!
I only have 14 pairs. you know black, white, beige, mixed colours, high heel medium, flat. point toe round toe. slip on strap on. so much fun. I do try to wear them. but not as often as I would like for sure. I just can’t part with them.
then i have several boots; high calf, ankle, waterproof,winter summer, hikers
indoor runners outdoor runners .lol
Not at all envious….
Lol