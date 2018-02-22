Thursday’s Special: Pair

Paula, at Lost in Translation, gave us a pair of pears for inspiration – here are my pairs: A pair of old party shoes and some phalaenopsis orchids.

 

10 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pair

    • Well…I used to love shoes as well – loved dancing too. My feet are not that good any more, so no more dancing shoes… I read that Imelda, the wife of the former dictator in the Philippines, had closets with thousands and thousands of shoes. Hope you can use all of yours!

