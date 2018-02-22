You who know me, know my love for orchids. In flower now is Bratonia Toscane –
a delicate dancer in my room.
As I am testing my new camera, I took a series of shots from different angles and in different light. The first two against the TV, then moved to the window for the other two.
I even tried Nik on this last one. Which one do you prefer?
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Bratonia Toscane”
Look to be dancing in the air, so delicate
Yes, very delicate. Dancers they are.
Ah, I remember seeing this variety at Wisley…love it! That last image has a hint of the other-worldly, A C!
Other-worldly, yes, maybe. I think they are very interesting, those spidery orchids.
The last photo gives me a sense of the purpleness of it, and the others came across to me as more yellow. It is a strange graceful plant.
Thank you for your thoughts – strange it is. And as you say, graceful.
These are cool orchids. 😀
I am glad you find them cool – I love their spidery ballet look!