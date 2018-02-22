Thursday Thoughts – Bratonia Toscane

You who know me, know my love for orchids. In flower now is Bratonia Toscane –

a delicate dancer in my room.

As I am testing my new camera, I took a series of shots from different angles and in different light. The first two against the TV, then moved to the window for the other two.

I even tried Nik on this last one. Which one do you prefer?

Annonser

8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Bratonia Toscane

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s