Structure can be seen in many different ways – for Cee’s challenge I offer the inside of a building, somewhere in Ireland. It was almost impossible to take photos because of its strange architecture, but it might work as an example of structure.
11 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Structure”
Well done with a difficult subject, definitely like Escher, love his work
Glad you like it – I had a hard time walking those strangely placed steps to get at least one shot there.
What an Escher building! It works great in b&w.
Thank you – interesting idea. I had not thought of that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M._C._Escher#/media/File:Piranesi9c.jpg like this one
Wow!
I used to love his work, and some of the buildings are so unusual.
Gorgeous looking. Are there real buildings? Where in the world?
No, they are made up, based on math. The wikipedia page tells you more about him and his work.
I will read more tomorrow – have to sleep now😉zzzzzzzz
Have a good sleep–it is late!