Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Structure

Structure can be seen in many different ways – for Cee’s challenge I offer the inside of a building, somewhere in Ireland. It was almost impossible to take photos because of its strange architecture, but it might work as an example of structure.

Irland 2017 429-Redigera-Redigera

 

Annonser

11 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Structure

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s