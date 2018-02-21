Erica, at WordPress, gives us the task to show anonymity, a face in the crowd – referring to the days when she was too afraid to ask people for a photo. I am still there…but on my way to overcome it. I still take photos from behind though, or with a long lens, if I am not in the mood for asking.
This series, taken some years ago on the beach( in a warmer country than mine) shows how well we can express ourselves – even in the anonymity of silhouettes.
…..how he expresses himself…
11 comments on “WPC: A Face in the Crowd”
wonderful sequence.
Nice!
Lovely gallery, A-C!!! I love silhouettes in images. Great series.
He is a bit … static 😉
Great series of photos 🙂
Thank you so much!
…or doesn’t express himself, latterly. Great silhouette slideshow, like a silent movie!!
Thank you, Sue – I loved watching them as the ship was sailing by. As you can see the header picture is number two in line.