My old apple tree is slowly dying
He has always been there, as a Warden Spirit, long before we bought this house
He is greatly loved by moss and lichen – and the birdhouse is always inhabited
The old tree is hosting many species, many worlds
But, last year only one, single apple managed to grow on these moldering branches
This spring might be his last one – what will happen to all his guests?
Annonser
10 comments on “New Fuji Camera – Old Apple Tree”
It’s lovely how useful and important even an old apple tree can be.
A dirge to a dying tree but I love your photos of it 🙂
I never cut down trees since they say that up to 90% of the wildlife lives there–insects, birds, squirrels, bees. all kinds of plant life. I hope the tree keeps going in whatever stable form it takes.
Oh, and new camera?
What will happen to all his guests, indeed!
Poor creature!
Great macro work. 😀
Thank you, Cee! Just testing.
I hope he can hang in there for more years!
janet
He has been hanging…for several years now. But I still hope!