CFFC: Birds

Who does not love birds?

For Cee this week – a nesting stork on top of an old church ruin in Spain.

Harpy Eagle (Americas)

I love those big birds of prey, like the Harpy. Frightening but beautiful. They call this bird the most cruel bird of prey.

Eagle owls are very big – and beautiful – too. These two shots are from Walsrode bird park, the biggest park in Europe (at least).

 

  3. Great photos, especially the first one. I am not a fan of birds of prey in action, but understand that they have to eat. I like it better when they eat those who already passed on, instead of catching live animals. I heard an owl around here last night for the first time this year, presumably since it is getting a bit warmer.

