Who does not love birds?
For Cee this week – a nesting stork on top of an old church ruin in Spain.
I love those big birds of prey, like the Harpy. Frightening but beautiful. They call this bird the most cruel bird of prey.
Eagle owls are very big – and beautiful – too. These two shots are from Walsrode bird park, the biggest park in Europe (at least).
9 comments on “CFFC: Birds”
Love, love, love!
janet
😀
Lovely images, A C!
I am glad you like them, Sue!
Great photos, especially the first one. I am not a fan of birds of prey in action, but understand that they have to eat. I like it better when they eat those who already passed on, instead of catching live animals. I heard an owl around here last night for the first time this year, presumably since it is getting a bit warmer.
Owls are very special, aren’t they. There is a road I travel every week where I have to be on the lookout really…owls fly across and I don’t want to hit one.
I do not see them here so much as hear them at night. I do love them.
Your photo are all so dramatic and different this week. Wonderful bird photos.
Thank you, Cee. Walsrode is in fact the world’s biggest bird park. Well kept and the birds have plenty of space.