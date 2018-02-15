I cannot stop thinking of the school shooting in Florida. I just – know, this Must be stopped. There must be and end to this. What are we doing to our young?
I don’t have any solutions – but someone Must have. Someone is payed to have. We all know that there is something very, very wrong with a society that creates these disasters. Many of our young suffer from mental problems. In Sweden you will find them in every school, in every class. Every week we can read about this in new scientific articles, hear about it on the radio and see it on TV. As a teacher – I know. And mental illness combined with guns or other weapons…cannot but lead to disasters.
In Sweden we have to have a license to buy and own a weapon. Our weapons are meant for hunting animals in the forest – moose, deer, pigs, birds and others. The weapon must be kept dismantled and in a safe. This law saves us from the worst disasters.
People can get shot over here as well – but so far we have avoided mass shootings.
My heart goes out to the victims and their families.
10 comments on “Thursday Thoughts”
Well said.
♥♥♥
I do agree with your sentiments, A C
Thank you, Sue. I really have tried not to think about it, but the total absurdity of these shootings is in my thoughts the greater part of the day.
And why, why, why don’t they reduce gun ownership???
Exactly. I know it is an old thing from when the white man settled over there. They strongly believe in their ”right” to bear arms. But they must do something radical to stop the shootings…
A ‘right’ to bear arms needs to be addressed for the 21st Century….
True. But it is the male part of the society that will decide…
As ever….
…….