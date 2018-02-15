Thursday Thoughts

I cannot stop thinking of the school shooting in Florida. I just – know, this Must be stopped. There must be and end to this. What are we doing to our young?

I don’t have any solutions – but someone Must have. Someone is payed to have. We all know that there is something very, very wrong with a society that creates these disasters. Many of our young suffer from mental problems. In Sweden you will find them in every school, in every class. Every week we can read about this in new scientific articles, hear about it on the radio and see it on TV. As a teacher – I know. And mental illness combined with guns or other weapons…cannot but lead to disasters.

In Sweden we have to have a license to buy and own a weapon. Our weapons are meant for hunting animals in the forest – moose, deer, pigs, birds and others. The weapon must be kept dismantled and in a safe. This law saves us from the worst disasters.

People can get shot over here as well – but so far we have avoided mass shootings.

My heart goes out to the victims and their families.