Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Chilled
Cee wants a real chill this week – so my choice is Iceland. A chilled greenhouse(!) and tough winds with drifting snow.
6 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Chilled”
Love the chilling feeling these photos evoke!
Thank you, Cindy, are you still in the South Pole area? Or back in warmer parts of the earth?
That made me close the windows that I had open since I burned the breakfast toast! Brrrr!
Hehe…
Hi Leya, wonderful photos. 😀
Thank you, Cee!