Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Chilled

Cee wants a real chill this week – so my choice is Iceland. A chilled greenhouse(!) and tough winds with drifting snow.

 

 

 

 

6 comments on "Cee's B&W Photo Challenge: Chilled

