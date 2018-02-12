This gloomy Monday I went back to one of my favorite hiking spots –
– in pictures only…because this year has not allowed any hiking there due to the extremeweather with heavy rains.
But, as soon as the weather allows it – I will return, and enjoy the serenity here.
The stillness and solitude is tangible-
Annonser
3 comments on “Monday Dreaming”
Hej Leya. Det er dejlige naturbilleder. Er det nordøst for Örkeljunga? Svenske søer er vidunderlige!!
Kameran är en fantastisk uppfinning.
Väldigt vackra bilder från en till synes mycket vacker plats. Skönt att man kan drömma sig tillbaka och längta när vädret inte medger att man beger sig dit just nu.