Monday Dreaming

This gloomy Monday I went back to one of my favorite hiking spots –

 

– in pictures only…because this year has not allowed any hiking there due to the extremeweather with heavy rains.

But, as soon as the weather allows it – I will return, and enjoy the serenity here.

The stillness and solitude is tangible-

3 comments on “Monday Dreaming

  3. Väldigt vackra bilder från en till synes mycket vacker plats. Skönt att man kan drömma sig tillbaka och längta när vädret inte medger att man beger sig dit just nu.

