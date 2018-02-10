Today is a grey day. The snow is slowly melting and the sky is a thick mass of clouds.
Not even Totti finds it hilarious…
So what might cheer us up?
Maybe this little sweety, hanging from my desk lamp, checking my doings and writings every day? He is not ”wet and ugly – nobody wants you”, as we use to tease Totti when he has taken a roll in something unpleasant…
OK, Totti! Let’s go playing hide and seek now then!
Annonser
2 comments on “What to do a Grey Day?”
Our weather the same. I can hear the dripping of the melting ice and snow. Gray is our city’s norm. Just 59 sunny days a year. Almost always partly cloudy.
Oh, 59 sunny days a year…well, last year I think we had about the same here. Usually we do have more sunny days though. How do you manage?