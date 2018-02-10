What to do a Grey Day?

Today is a grey day. The snow is slowly melting and the sky is a thick mass of clouds.

Not even Totti finds it hilarious…

So what might cheer us up?

Maybe this little sweety, hanging from my desk lamp, checking my doings and writings every day? He is not ”wet and ugly – nobody wants you”, as we use to tease Totti when he has taken a roll in something unpleasant…

OK, Totti! Let’s go playing hide and seek now then!