In a week or two from now, I will go up north to visit my daughter. Last year we went in February as well, and visited the Sapmi market, Kiruna and the ice hotel too.
This time we will only visit Umeå, where Emma is studying. Umeå is called ”The city of birch trees” and is a very lovely city even when the birches are covered in snow. Looking forward to going there again! Umeå is a city of culture and has hosted many spectacular events. This February we hope to see the famous snow sculptures.
8 comments on “Going North”
Stunning photos from the North. Have a lovely journey. Look forward to reading your posts from this year.
Thank you for good wishes- I like her city and the people up there. As my daughter says: They are REAL people.
These are great images of what must be an amazing experience……..wow. So beautiful.
It was amazing…and I did several posts on the market and the ice hotel. Very special.
Wonderful! I will look for them, thank you!
Hope you have a lovely trip, A C!
Hope so too, thank you!
😊