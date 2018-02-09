A Cold Morning in my Garden – Lily Pods The nights are cold now, but the mornings shine. Giving the birds their breakfast, I stop to admire the lily pods. Nature’s wonders. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “A Cold Morning in my Garden – Lily Pods”
I looked up how to say frost in Swedish and found it’s the same as in English. I also found the poetic isblomma.
Lovely captures!
Thank you!
Love ‘em!
♥
Right up my street…the frosting looks great!
😀
😊
Such delicate beauty.
janet
Thank you, Janet. The sun is shining through today.
That always helps!
Åhh… så vackert, i både ord och fantastiska bilder.
En fin dag hade vi här! Tack.