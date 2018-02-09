A Cold Morning in my Garden – Lily Pods

The nights are cold now, but the mornings shine. Giving the birds their breakfast, I stop to admire the lily pods. Nature’s wonders.

 

 

Annonser

13 comments on “A Cold Morning in my Garden – Lily Pods

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s