On my forest walk yesterday, with a friend (and no Totti), we met a real charmer – Sally!
Sally Lagotto is a typical Lagotto – not a dull second! Lovely style and colour, friendly, happy and a true glove thief…I had to work hard to catch her, but I hope you enjoy this little girl just as much as we did!
Being a little lady she is more slender than my Totti. She was also some years younger. A pity he could not come this day…He would have loved running in the snow with her!
9 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Meet Sally!”
Ah, bless! Such vibrancy!
A hopeless case for a photo…but at least it shows her character!
Oh!!!! Doggy vogue!
Happy little girl!
🙂
What a doll!
She really was!
I love that she seemed to have such fun playing.
She did. Out of frame all the time – not many shots where she was in one piece…