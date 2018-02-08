Thursday Thoughts – Meet Sally!

On my forest walk yesterday, with a friend (and no Totti), we met a real charmer – Sally!

Sally Lagotto is a typical Lagotto – not a dull second! Lovely style and colour, friendly, happy and a true glove thief…I had to work hard to catch her, but I hope you enjoy this little girl just as much as we did!

Being a little lady she is more slender than my Totti. She was also some years younger. A pity he could not come this day…He would have loved running in the snow with her!

 

Annonser

9 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Meet Sally!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s