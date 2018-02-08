Thursday Thoughts – Meet Sally!

On my forest walk yesterday, with a friend (and no Totti), we met a real charmer – Sally!

Sally Lagotto is a typical Lagotto – not a dull second! Lovely style and colour, friendly, happy and a true glove thief…I had to work hard to catch her, but I hope you enjoy this little girl just as much as we did!

Being a little lady she is more slender than my Totti. She was also some years younger. A pity he could not come this day…He would have loved running in the snow with her!