Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Patterns
For Cee this week – a tiny, but very expressive flower. Usually bright pink or yellow.
Annonser
Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Patterns
For Cee this week – a tiny, but very expressive flower. Usually bright pink or yellow.
4 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Patterns”
That is beautiful, you can really see the structure of the flower in black and white.
True – although I love it natural as well!
So interesting with only bkac and white–so much texture and depth.
Thank you – this is a really lovely little flower in color as well.