Tour Guide – What do I love about where I live? Well – The beautiful nature and countryside! Including:
My garden and flowers
The animals I meet every day
The old fairy tale villas
Even our ugliest old building looks beautiful in the low sun…
And I love our Castles, Hovdala and Wanås, always hosting spectacular art and exhibitions. Here josting and below Wanås with ants (from a South American artist) crawling over the faςade. They also have great areas for hiking and outdoor activities.
I do love this area, and I guess I would not want to live permanently anywhere else.
Annonser
23 comments on “WPC: Tour Guide”
It looks pretty amazing!
beautiful area, thanks for the tour!
You are welcome – thank you for coming!
It looks like a beautiful place to live.
I am happy here💚
What a lovely place! I envy you! 😉
I guess you live in a lovely place as well?
I loved Hovdala and Wånas!
I know you did!
Thank you for the beautiful tour Ann-Christine! ☺💖 xxx
Thank you for coming along!
Altogether very nice, Ann-Christine. Lovely impressions of your beautiful surroundings.
Thank you, Dina. I am happy to live where I live. Close to the continent as well.
One time we went to a place called Gammelvalla or something like that which was an old village. Do you know it?
No, I don’t think so. Was it in Skåne? Frostavallen maybe?
Er, maybe a little near Arvika? I forget if we went very far from there, but that is where my cousins were living at the time. They ran a vegetarian cafe there. Maybe it had to do with Selma Laggerlof or was just near her house…? It was a long time ago.
I don’t recognize it, no.
That’s okay. Maybe it is like if i say I am from America, and someone asks if I met their brother there. The odds are that maybe I didn’t!
😀
It IS really beautiful! I love the nature and historical together.
Thank you so much!
Fina bilder som alltid! 🙂
Tackar!