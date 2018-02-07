WPC: Tour Guide

 

Tour Guide – What do I love about where I live? Well – The beautiful nature and countryside! Including:

My garden and flowers

The animals I meet every day

The old fairy tale villas

Even our ugliest old building looks beautiful in the low sun…

And I love our Castles, Hovdala and Wanås, always hosting spectacular art and exhibitions. Here josting and below Wanås with ants (from a South American artist) crawling over the faςade. They also have great areas for hiking and outdoor activities.

I do love this area, and I guess I would not want to live permanently anywhere else.

 

 

 

WPC: Tour Guide

