Why this cake?
Because my daughter loves baking smashing things just for fun!
Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge – why not join in!
Lily
Yellow
18 comments on “CFFC: Letter Y”
All the photos are delicious. 🙂
janet
That cake looks delicious 🙂
Thank you – it was!
Beautiful images, Ann-Christine. The cake is an absolute masterpiece, but I bet there isn’t a single piece remaining. 🙂
No…sorry 😀 …I can still feel the taste of it. Now my daughter lives far up north in Lapland – no more fantastic cakes for us…
😦 That’s too bad.
😦
Great photos, but the first one takes the cake.
😀
Better than smashing baking things for fun!
Mmmmmm what a cake!
Unfortunately there is nothing left…
Why unfortunately! It looks so delicious! It must have been great!
Oh, it was…but nothing left to send to you!
Well,,,I’m glad you have had it. It would have been spoilt on the way. 🙂
;-D
Now that is a yellow bench. Great series of photos for this week. 😀
I just had to take a photo of that bench, yes. It screamed at me…