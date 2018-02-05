… just want to tell you, that this day was worth waiting for! My Day. My kind of weather.
Cold (-10 C), snow and sun. Hope you enjoyed this day just as much as I did!
Long walks, racing, digging, rolling…
…and eating ”shit” (as my master puts it…)…I find hidden under the snow…
– and then more walking again. Cannot get enough of that…
And of course – playing around, loving my family ♥♥♥♥♥
8 comments on “Hi, Totti here…”
Lovely, I like the warm of Sun. Hate snow and cold. Because my thyroid condition makes me intolerant to the Cold.
Oh! Totti is great! For dog vogue!
Very cute:-)
yes, very cute indeed! 🙂
Mmm, my boy!
😀
Hi Totti, nice to meet you! You look gorgeous! We had five minutes of snow today in England, we’re hoping for much more tomorrow, please keep your paws crossed. Xx
🐶Promise🐶