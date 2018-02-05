Hi, Totti here…

… just want to tell you, that this day was worth waiting for! My Day. My kind of weather.

Cold (-10 C), snow and sun. Hope you enjoyed this day just as much as I did!

Long walks, racing, digging, rolling…

…and eating ”shit” (as my master puts it…)…I find hidden under the snow…

– and then more walking again. Cannot get enough of that…

And of course – playing around, loving my family  ♥♥♥♥♥

 

 

8 comments on “Hi, Totti here…

  1. Lovely, I like the warm of Sun. Hate snow and cold. Because my thyroid condition makes me intolerant to the Cold.

  4. Hi Totti, nice to meet you! You look gorgeous! We had five minutes of snow today in England, we’re hoping for much more tomorrow, please keep your paws crossed. Xx

