A White, White Walk – and Nostalgia

Some fluffy snow last night made for a lovely family walk today.

I love it when there are layers of forest colors and different tree species collaborating.

They live together in harmony and they create harmony in the minds of us walking by.

On our way back to the starting point, voices rang from the meadow where my children used to play in the snow as kids. We heard a young family with two children. These two had climbed the fallen giant (see the header), pretending it was a ship. I stood listening to them, smiling. My son too. Then he said: ”I wonder when we start losing that magic ability…it should stay with us forever. I am sure we all would feel better inside.”

My camera battery was gone – so this shot is with my Samsung phone. I can still hear their laughter. And marvel at the very size of that tree. And – their imagination.