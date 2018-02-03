More from Åsum and the softly winding path. To get to the church, there is an old stone bridge, but traffic was no longer allowed there. Maybe due to the heavy rains we have had. Trees can no longer find solid ground for their roots, and consequently they fall to the ground. Some fall into the river and become natural bridges.
7 comments on “Bridges and Paths”
A serene walk in the Swedish country…. aah!! I feel relaxed now, thanks Anne- chr.
I am glad if this could get you relaxed – as it did me!
Lovely place, A C
It really was.
I am glad when they keep cars away from old places. It helps it all to last longer and be more peaceful.
I agree.
I agree