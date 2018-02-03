Bridges and Paths

More from Åsum and the softly winding path. To get to the church, there is an old stone bridge, but traffic was no longer allowed there. Maybe due to the heavy rains we have had. Trees can no longer find solid ground for their roots, and consequently they fall to the ground. Some fall into the river and become natural bridges.

 

7 comments on "Bridges and Paths

