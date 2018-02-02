Paula’s word challenges are always fun – why not try it yourself? You do not have to use all the words – pick a word! Here are this week’s choices:
innate
protuberant
rectangular
interspersed
fluorescent
4 comments on “THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD IN FEBRUARY – Y3”
That’s a great take on the challenge, Ann-Christine! It’s a fun challenge, always with surprises and a lovely twist.
Wishing you a wonderful weekend. x
Thank you, dear Dina. I wish you a lovely weekend as well!
Good choices, A-C. The salad looks delicious.
janet
Thank you – it was