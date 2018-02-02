THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD IN FEBRUARY – Y3

Paula’s word challenges are always fun – why not try it yourself? You do not have to use all the words – pick a word! Here are this week’s choices:

innate

protuberant

rectangular

interspersed

fluorescent

 

jupiter najnajnoviji

4 comments on "THURSDAY'S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD IN FEBRUARY – Y3

  1. That’s a great take on the challenge, Ann-Christine! It’s a fun challenge, always with surprises and a lovely twist.
    Wishing you a wonderful weekend. x

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

