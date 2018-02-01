Thursday Thoughts – Travel theme: Adventure

Ailsa, you once invited me to participate in your Travel theme – and I have, almost every week, for several years. Your theme will be greatly missed, but I hope we will keep You!

My interpretation became a long one…almost every picture will have an explanation as to why they represent Adventure. Not that I think the explanation is needed – but still.

Thank you for all these years of hosting! Life is the greatest Adventure.

A puppy in the house is the start of a great adventure – and one you must be well prepared for The adventure migh also include competitions… Having children is life’s greatest adventure To travel with them through life and help them grow to … …become responsible and stable young men and women To meet other cultures and learn from them… …makes you grow Not to forget your own culture in your own country Traveling is always an adventure – especially to very different countries from your own. Tibetan plateau, 5000m The Great Wall of China New Zealand. Tane mahuta – the giant Lake Taupo, New Zealand More NZ and the Pancake Cliffs And to the adventure of the adventurous – Tolkien land The world of architecture is a neverending adventure…be it great cathedrals like Sagrada Familia… …or sculptures in your own hometown Rome – skull/bones/mummies Birds and other animals… …injured ones as well as a night waiting for live cranes in thousands to fly down to the lake Hornborgasjön Special adventures are those long awaited for and dreamed of…like voluntary work in other countries… Another great adventure was to follow my students, young men and women, on their learning journey to their exams Listening to and seeing a hero in real life is overwhelming Not to be forgotten – the adventurous meetings with blogging friends! Some silent adventures… …in Spain and Morocco… leading up to my greatest adventure ever -The Amazone basin and … …the Galapagos Islands. They were my greatest childhood dreams