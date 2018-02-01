Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Outdoor – Walks or Roads

Outdoor – Walks or Roads for Cee’s challenge. Please join in the fun!

Driving a (to me) new road, I tried the GPS we got from a friend this Christmas – I am old fashioned…never had one before – and it lead me to a dead end street. The road was closed. At first I was disappointed…but, looking out of the window on my left hand side, I saw an iron fence, and behind that, a path twisting and winding through a beautiful landscape. Of course I had to walk that path – and Totti did not say no.

Having accidentally found this lovely hiking path, I plan to return in spring (if I can find my way back to this spot…) – would love to see the beeches green and the water merrily sing along with the birds.

