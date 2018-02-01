Outdoor – Walks or Roads for Cee’s challenge. Please join in the fun!
Driving a (to me) new road, I tried the GPS we got from a friend this Christmas – I am old fashioned…never had one before – and it lead me to a dead end street. The road was closed. At first I was disappointed…but, looking out of the window on my left hand side, I saw an iron fence, and behind that, a path twisting and winding through a beautiful landscape. Of course I had to walk that path – and Totti did not say no.
Having accidentally found this lovely hiking path, I plan to return in spring (if I can find my way back to this spot…) – would love to see the beeches green and the water merrily sing along with the birds.
10 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Outdoor – Walks or Roads”
An excellent if accidental find, A-C. Those can be some of the best sorts. I look forward to seeing it in spring and summer.
janet
Me too – I think I can find my way back.
Great find, very desolate but beautiful.
Thank you for commenting
GPS can take you to some interesting and unexpected places
I think I will try it more often…
I like this with the sepia tone.
Oh, lovely! Looks absolutely your kind of place, A C!
😁
nice post
