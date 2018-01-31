WPC: Beloved

Beloved – My Family

And – the forest in spring, when the beech trees explodes in light shades of green.

 

 

13 comments on “WPC: Beloved

    • Bears in almost all of them…Mille, the brown one, was once mistaken for a cub when we were hiking. He ran ahead of us as usual, and I did not notice a couple coming from the other direction, behind the trees. So he met them first (full throttle as usual) – and I only heard a shrill cry: ”Michael, oh, my god…it’s a bear! It’s a bear!” I will never forget that…The woman was really scared, and I felt ashamed I had not seen or heard them coming. But her man and I laughed heartily at the mistake. I could hear they were not from were I live, but from up north. ”City folk” I was thinking… But then again, chocolate brown dogs this size were not common in those days. The lagotto breed had not been introduced until 5 years before or something. This story has been much laughed at since!

