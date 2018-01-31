WPC: Beloved Beloved – My Family And – the forest in spring, when the beech trees explodes in light shades of green. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “WPC: Beloved”
so very nice
🙂 Truly be-loved! ❤
Have a very HAPPY day! 🙂
Thank you – have a great day you too!
Cute dogs!
😚
I can feel the life those Spring woods.
I am glad you can!
Do I see a bear in your header photo?
I love seeing family photos… lots of love.
Have a wonderful day.
Bears in almost all of them…Mille, the brown one, was once mistaken for a cub when we were hiking. He ran ahead of us as usual, and I did not notice a couple coming from the other direction, behind the trees. So he met them first (full throttle as usual) – and I only heard a shrill cry: ”Michael, oh, my god…it’s a bear! It’s a bear!” I will never forget that…The woman was really scared, and I felt ashamed I had not seen or heard them coming. But her man and I laughed heartily at the mistake. I could hear they were not from were I live, but from up north. ”City folk” I was thinking… But then again, chocolate brown dogs this size were not common in those days. The lagotto breed had not been introduced until 5 years before or something. This story has been much laughed at since!
I am laughing, but I know I shouldn’t laugh, because I could easily be crying like that woman. Ha. (yea, I am what you call ”city folk” 😉
Now I am laughing😆
Some very good beloveds for this prompt!
♥♥♥♥♥