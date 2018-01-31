Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Beautiful capture, Ann Christine. It reminds me of the saying, ”Every cloud has a silver lining.” 🙂
Yes, I see – yesterday it was true!
I think it is interesting that sometimes I think of the sky as vast, and sometimes I don’t. This photo real;ly makes me feel that huge vastness–very dramatic.
Thank you – this part of Sweden is known for its open spaces. Farmland and not many trees. I love these open spaces, because they bring out the feelings you describe.
My cousins live in Sweden, although I do not know the exact place since they moved since I visitedf them a long time ago. I love beautiful natural places and to see photos of them.
Of course I do as well. Nature rules.