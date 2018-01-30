CFFC: Letter X

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter X – X needs to be anywhere in the word or shaped like the letter X

For Cee’s challenge this week – I go for shape. A mountain meadow in Switzerland – flowers and steep hills. There is need for an X- fence.

 

15 comments on “CFFC: Letter X

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

