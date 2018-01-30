Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter X – X needs to be anywhere in the word or shaped like the letter X
For Cee’s challenge this week – I go for shape. A mountain meadow in Switzerland – flowers and steep hills. There is need for an X- fence.
Annonser
15 comments on “CFFC: Letter X”
lovely
Thank you – so many wild flowers!
Lovely image, Ann Christine! Reminds me of times in Switzerland
Me too. A beautiful country.
Yes
A wonderful view! And your photo!
I love Switzerland – the mountains and meadows!
Gorgeous!
Thank you, Cindy!
Such a beautiful photo! That fence needs to be so strong I think.
Thank you! And…I guess so…
It looks very useful being so strong, is what I mean.
I understand – and I agree. There were cows grazing and people roaming…would not be fun to fall down there.
Wow that fence is amazing and the flowers are beautiful
Thank you – abundance everywhere in these mountains!