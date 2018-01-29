Only the big ones left…

So – I have finished re-potting most of my plants. Only the big ones left…

I even tried putting some of my succulents in glass jars – seems that is going to be popular again. Photographing through the glass gives me a tiny – world – feeling. A bit distorted, but I guess all our worlds are.

It is already dark, but I sit in my chair and feel good about having done this much in three days. Now to the cleaning up…not my favorite thing, but that has to be done.

Good night to you all – with a photo from the lovely walk yesterday. Cheers!

 

 

 

