So – I have finished re-potting most of my plants. Only the big ones left…
I even tried putting some of my succulents in glass jars – seems that is going to be popular again. Photographing through the glass gives me a tiny – world – feeling. A bit distorted, but I guess all our worlds are.
It is already dark, but I sit in my chair and feel good about having done this much in three days. Now to the cleaning up…not my favorite thing, but that has to be done.
Good night to you all – with a photo from the lovely walk yesterday. Cheers!
8 comments on “Only the big ones left…”
Great job, A-C. I have to put repotting on my list, but I think it won’t be right near the top. Too many other must-do’s first. 🙂
janet
I love the first photo; the way the plants (orchids?) are planted in cones and baskets. What a great thing to wake up to.
Thank you – they grow very well in them and the flowers come down in a natural way.
Du är iallafall inte sysslolös 😁 En vacker och dramatisk bild den övre!
Tackar – snart klar😊
I love the succulent photos, but the trees I really like. There is just something so beautiful about the winter tree branches.
Thank you, Angeline!
Well done!