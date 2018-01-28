Day two – and my plants are feeling a little bit better – a work in progress! Sometimes the plants will not let me help…then I have to force them out out of their protective shell…
When the roots are this big and there is no soil left – there is no other choice but to break the urn.
Then there are always other positive surprises – this Ficus had lost almost all his leaves during winter – but look what the returning light can do!
3 comments on “A Work in Progress”
Re-potting? I did that too two days ago.
Wow, that plant was very potbound–I hope it does better with more room and more soil.
I hope so😉