Today’s Indoors and Outdoors

This morning the sun decided to shine from a blue sky – and I decided to start re-potting my plants. Everything is much easier and much more fun with the sun shining in.

Every year around February I take on this task, which usually lasts for three to five days including window cleaning ( so I can see my little friends better…) and the whole house.

Starting up with the first plants
Love this spotted begonia
Not much in flower now – but some orchids are…
…different phalaenopsis mostly.
This little beauty is called Chirita tamiana.

After lunch, Totti says he wants a long walk – and the weather is still lovely – so…

Two hours out, then the sun is fading, and we are heading homewards. All happy for this beautiful day – and Totti had his many rolls in the grass, and water splashing as much as he liked…

Two stomachs hungry for dinner now!

