This morning the sun decided to shine from a blue sky – and I decided to start re-potting my plants. Everything is much easier and much more fun with the sun shining in.
Every year around February I take on this task, which usually lasts for three to five days including window cleaning ( so I can see my little friends better…) and the whole house.
After lunch, Totti says he wants a long walk – and the weather is still lovely – so…
Two hours out, then the sun is fading, and we are heading homewards. All happy for this beautiful day – and Totti had his many rolls in the grass, and water splashing as much as he liked…
Two stomachs hungry for dinner now!
6 comments on “Today’s Indoors and Outdoors”
Totti looks like he found some mud puddles to roll in LOL. Lovely day, lovely captures Leya
Beautiful!
What a muddy dog! I am glad you had fun. I have spotted begonia indoors too and love them.
;-D
Thanks for both the beauty and the reminder (it’s already on a large to-do list) that I need to re-pot all of my indoor plants. I hope you’re having a lovely weekend.
janet
Thank you, Janet, I am! This is always one of the best weeks of the year.