Thursday's Special: Once Over

Paula, at Lost in Translation, always surprises with new, inspiring tasks. This time I am not sure if I am doing what she is asking for…but I will give ”Once over” a try.

This old tree has been my friend for many years. I have passed by him almost every day, walking in the forest. Every season I admired his clothing and majestic appearance – so I have got many, many photos of him.

Last year he began to seriously decline, and just before Christmas, I realized he had finally given in. The youngest branches sticks out to the right from the top, and during summer, they lost their leaves. So, I knew what was coming. I am grateful for all these years and all the photos of him – he has been standing there since my childhood days.

5 comments on "Thursday's Special: Once Over

