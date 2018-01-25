Thursday Thoughts – Memories From Last January

Most photos this month were from the Galapagos Islands and our beautiful ship – Cachalote – Here are some of my favorites. In the header, me and my lovely mockingbird!

Our lovely crew… …and our brilliant guide, Juan – planning the next day for us – excellent mapping! The sealions where always curious when we were snorkeling… Cachalote Red-billed Tropicbird – a true beauty in its gracefulness On our way exploring Frigatebirds on top!

Volcanic Islands all of them – and here at Sullivan Bay – strikingly beautiful.

Those beaches…walking alone… Adult Swallow – tailed Gulls fighting The fish market – Smashing party – many guests – full entertainment! The sealions were so adorable…

My absolute favorites on this trip were the iguanas – especially the land iguanas. We were so lucky to find an iguana up in the cacti – they love eating them, but rarely have any success in climbing them.

I would not mind going back one day – to see the other islands as well. Each island has its own specific flora and fauna. Mostly untouched by humans – and therefore, animal kingdoms.

The iguanas just kept sunbathing…but we were warned not to tread on their tails …or anything else… Most well-known are these giants, of course Munching…