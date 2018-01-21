Snow arrived during the night, and then the temperature rose above zero C. I had a lovely forest walk with Totti – light shifting and no wind.
The first half hour, there was not much mist, but …tangible silence.
Have you ever noticed how the colours – the few colours there are during winter –
seem to stand out in the mist?
With the fading light, you feel like walking inside a movie landscape. And you keep looking for a glimpse of the sky – just to stay real.
And for well known landmarks…
…to keep track of where you are.
In the open landscape, the sight is even worse – luckily the snow reveals my path.
As a farewell of this beautiful day- the light returns for my last 10 minutes of hiking.
6 comments on “Snowy Mist”
I absolutely adore those images – I can feel the cold, that eery feeling which goes with mist – beautiful. You both must have had a really beautiful walk.
I kept thinking, these images…….they are….oh, these images are like a soft, intimate adagio. They are beautiful!
Beautiful mist makes everything more beautiful, even if it can make it hard to get around sometimes–
Thank you for letting us join your walk. I particularly like the close up photo of the tree trunk with snow and the final photo.
I am glad you liked it!
Incredible stroll of The White Witch…