Snowy Mist

Snow arrived during the night, and then the temperature rose above zero C. I had a lovely forest walk with Totti – light shifting and no wind.

The first half hour, there was not much mist, but …tangible silence.

Have you ever noticed how the colours – the few colours there are during winter –

seem to stand out in the mist?

With the fading light, you feel like walking inside a movie landscape. And you keep looking for a glimpse of the sky – just to stay real.

And for well known landmarks…

…to keep track of where you are.

In the open landscape, the sight is even worse – luckily the snow reveals my path.

As a farewell of this beautiful day- the light returns for my last 10 minutes of hiking.

Annonser

6 comments on “Snowy Mist

  4. Thank you for letting us join your walk. I particularly like the close up photo of the tree trunk with snow and the final photo.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s