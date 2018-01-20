My Favourite Visitors Today Very inquisitive… While his little friend was eager to eat – keeping an eye on me… It was a day of soft colours – silent and foggy with rising temperature. Rather lovely. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “My Favourite Visitors Today”
Lovely robin and atmosphere.
Those are handsome visitors!
Aren’t they! ♥♥♥
Beautiful photos–I love the birds. We feed and water our birds and squirrels and chipmunks too, and the deer come at night and eat what is left.
Love to hear that. Deer come in here as well, even if we live in a small village.
They love to eat the pumpkins that we leave out after halloween or other harvest times. The chipmunks go inside them and eat the seeds, and the deer eat the rest of it.