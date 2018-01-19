I have been playing around with Photoshop, and Nik filters. I wanted to show this little island, Tylö, in three different interpretations. In the first picture – in the header – it lies hidden in a haze, seen from the attic window of the hotel building.
In the second one, you see it in a B&W conversion, a bit old style, with only the sea in front and behind …
…and in the last picture, you see the island the way I did through my camera lens.
It is not the same picture, but the same island photographed. I would love to hear your thoughts and reflections: Which interpretation do you prefer? Why? What feeling/mood comes up when you look at one of these pictures?
Do you like to enhance/change your own pictures much before posting, or should they go as true and ”natural” as possible?
Wish you a great weekend!
7 comments on “Enhancing, Destroying – or Just For Fun?”
Yes i also like to play with some images too. Of the three i like the black and white one best:-)
Thank you – B&W is popular tonight!
I also like the moodiness of the second image, and yet the others are interesting in their ways too.
Thank you for telling me – It seems moodiness is right for tonight!
I, personally, like the monochrome 2nd image…a journey into the past…but you might have guessed that!!
Yes, I might have guessed that;-D In fact I like it too. It reminds me of old films.
Yes!