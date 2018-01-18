Two messages? Paula, at Lost in Translation, is only asking for one…but I hope this is OK!
One dog to dog message and one human to human – at least…
4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Message”
Beccato ahahahha
Simpatica questa foto!!
Ciao, Pat
😉
I love this Ann-Christine :D. The composition is great too with a great play of shadow. Excellent entry :))))
Thank you, Paula! In fact I took the photo last week – you never know when an opportunity comes to use the strangest pictures…So glad you like it🐶🌞