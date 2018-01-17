WPC: Silence Silence Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
24 comments on “WPC: Silence”
Beautiful. The quiet of the fog and the serenity of the light.
Wow stunning photograph.
Lovely
Incredible shot!
Perfect for this week’s challenge:)
Thank you!
Hallo Leya,
A Great Photo And A Wonderful Environment.
Ett mycket rofylld och vacker bild, och tystnaden känns påtaglig.
Thank you!
So softly tranquil, and how appealing the slanted shafts of light are.
Thank you very much!
A cold silence!
It looks colder than it was!
Fair enough!
I can feel these silence 🙂
I am glad💚
Quite ghostly, in fact 🙂 🙂 It’s a lovely image, Ann Christine.
Thank you, Jo. I can still remember that morning even if it was, I think three years ago.
Ett väldigt rofylld och vacker bild där tystnaden känns väldigt påtaglig.
Tack, Anita. En härlig vårmorgon för några år sedan.
Beautiful 🙂
Thank you – a quiet place early mornings.
so restful
Wow! 👍
What a lovely photo and lovely place!