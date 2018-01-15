Tres Hombres Art exhibits Scandinavian and international art everywhere in the hotel. Mostly modern and photographic. Right now there is about 400 works of art here, and several of them you can buy.
Here is a short gallery with a few of them. Notes under the pictures.
Per Gessle has really put his mark on the hotel design, and downstairs is the large bar with records and posters from his long career with Roxette (Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson) and Gyllene Tider.
Who does not remember Joyride, It must have been love, Dressed for success, The look etc.
In every room there is a book with their incredible story.
Take a walk along the beach while you listen to their unforgettable songs…
2 comments on “Tylösand Hotel – Per Gessle and Roxette”
Sounds like a great place to stay 🙂 🙂
It is – went for the spa and the art and got this gorgeous sunny day on the beach. A lucky day.