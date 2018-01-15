Tylösand Hotel – Per Gessle and Roxette

Tres Hombres Art exhibits Scandinavian and international art everywhere in the hotel. Mostly modern and photographic. Right now there is about 400 works of art here, and several of them you can buy.

Here is a short gallery with a few of them. Notes under the pictures.

The first thing you see – this is the view from the hotel The entrance – the hotel is in most parts from the 19th and 20th century Seen from the first floor One of my favorites:”Obama in the Rain”, by Brooks Kraft Another favorite: ”Michael Jackson” , by Albert Watson Pavarotti in the stairway…

Per Gessle has really put his mark on the hotel design, and downstairs is the large bar with records and posters from his long career with Roxette (Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson) and Gyllene Tider.

Who does not remember Joyride, It must have been love, Dressed for success, The look etc.

In every room there is a book with their incredible story.

Take a walk along the beach while you listen to their unforgettable songs…