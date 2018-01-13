More Patterns – Cold and Warm

Silent forest floor patterns in the early morning light

And the forest itself

Frosty pool in my own forest an early morning. In the header, the top of my car!

 

 

6 comments on “More Patterns – Cold and Warm

  3. Do you know the first reaction I had when I saw these photos, AC? I felt like to give you a hug. 😉 So pretty!!! I appreciate them a lot!
    Have a great day.

