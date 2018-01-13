More Patterns – Cold and Warm Silent forest floor patterns in the early morning light And the forest itself Frosty pool in my own forest an early morning. In the header, the top of my car! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “More Patterns – Cold and Warm”
Such a striking gallery, They are all wonderful. The beauty of winter.
Love them all, particularly the forest floor one.
Do you know the first reaction I had when I saw these photos, AC? I felt like to give you a hug. 😉 So pretty!!! I appreciate them a lot!
Have a great day.
Oh, Helen – I want to give you a hug too♥
Lovely as always.
janet
♥