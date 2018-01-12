Thursday’s Special: Traces of the Past y4-01 Traces of the past – in Segovia, Spain. The most impressive aqueduct, for Paula at Lost in Translation. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Traces of the Past y4-01”
Those Romans were amazing builders, although I’m obviously assuming this was the work of Romans. Perhaps not. Whoever did was amazing. 🙂
janet
It was Romans. In fact the only aqueduct I have seen running through a city like this.
It looks a most impressive structure!
A total shock when walking through the city – and see it towering over the houses.
Fascinating foto!
It is the shadows, isn’t it?
I would agree!
That’s a beauty! 🙂 🙂 I was just admiring your Thursday musings too. Happy weekend to you!
Happy weekend, dear Jo!