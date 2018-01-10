WPC: Weathered

This weathered Castle we found in a forlorn place in the Spanish countryside. We saw the pinnacles sticking up from the treetops and headed for it. A fairy tale castle!

 

 

  1. These are great photos that inspire the imagination! As I look at the castle, I wonder about its history, who lived there, and what transpired in the life of the castle to become what it is today. That was fun, thank you for the experience!

