This weathered Castle we found in a forlorn place in the Spanish countryside. We saw the pinnacles sticking up from the treetops and headed for it. A fairy tale castle!
10 comments on “WPC: Weathered”
These are great photos that inspire the imagination! As I look at the castle, I wonder about its history, who lived there, and what transpired in the life of the castle to become what it is today. That was fun, thank you for the experience!
Oh, love it! A proper remote, unrestored ruin!
😁
Right up my street!
I knew that…😂😁😂😁😀
How lovely! I could definitely imagine Rapunzel letting down her golden tresses from that tower. 🙂
Imagination is wonderful – and this is for sure a Rapunzel dream!
Happy New Year, dear Anne-Christine! Wonderful! Indeed the one of Sleeping Beauty!
😀Thank you!
🙂 Chin-chin!